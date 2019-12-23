The holidays are full of shopping, social events, colorful lights, obligations, maybe some debt, a whirlwind of activity that sometimes carries a feeling of sadness. For some this may bring on a sense of what they have not accomplished, the loss of a loved one and feelings of sadness may sneak in.
A survey done by the National Alliance on Mental Illness reports about 24 percent of people with a diagnosed mental health issue find the holidays make their condition “a lot worse” and 40 percent “somewhat worse.”
Unrealistic expectations of what society says you should be feeling don’t always match the reality of what is going on in a person’s life. A person may not be able to afford a new vehicle, diamonds or a luxury trip and instead must be happy with a new pair of house shoes.
The most common symptom of the holiday blues is a persistent or recurring feeling of sadness that begins in the holiday season. This feeling may vary in intensity and duration. Some people might feel down periodically but experience brief periods of feeling upbeat. Others may have more moderate-to-severe feelings of depression that last throughout the season.
The “holiday blues” is not officially a recognized psychiatric condition in the DSM-5, the official manual that is often used to diagnose mental health conditions. This feeling is usually temporary. However, should it persist, a talk with your doctor may be beneficial.
To cope with stress during the holidays, try to keep expectations manageable; set realistic goals. Pace yourself. Organize your time.
Be realistic. Know what you can and can’t do. Don’t put your focus on that one important day. Activities can be spread out to lessen stress and increase enjoyment.
Stick to a budget. Before you go shopping for gifts or food, decide what you can afford to spend. Don’t try to buy happiness with an avalanche of gifts.
The holiday season does not banish reasons for feeling lonely. There is room for these feelings.
Do something for someone else. Try volunteering some time to others.
Enjoy activities that are free, such as taking a drive to look at holiday decorations, going window shopping or playing in the snow.
Be aware of excessive drinking. It will only increase feelings of stress.
Try something new. Celebrate the holidays in a novel way.
Spend time with supportive and caring people. Reach out and make new friends or connect with someone you haven’t heard from in a while.
Learn to say no. Saying yes when you should say no can leave you feeling resentful and overwhelmed.
Don’t abandon health habits. Over-indulgence only adds to your stress and guilt.
Save time for yourself. Recharge your batteries; let others share in the responsibility of planning activities.
Seek professional help if you need it, if you feel persistently sad or anxious, plagued by physical complaints, unable to sleep, irritable and hopeless and unable to face routine chores. Sometimes we all may need to talk to someone who can listen to what we are saying. Remember to laugh at the silly things in life. It will make you feel happy and free. Laughter truly is the best medicine for surviving the holidays.
“I stopped believing in Santa Claus when I was 6, mother took me to see him in a department store and he asked me for my autograph.”
Shirley Temple
Overfield is an advocate for the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Park County.
