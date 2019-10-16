CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Edgar Hume Sr.; Hume was issued 5 years supervised probation with a 3-5 year suspended prison sentence. He also must pay $1,325 in court fees, which he has to pay back at a rate of at least $100 per month. In addition he must take a “criminal thinking” class and enter a treatment program. The defendant was found with meth pipes at his home where five children were living in September 2017.
State v. Trevor Brinkerhoff; Brinkerhoff was ordered to pay $2,506 in restitution and $275 in court fees for shoplifting under $1,000, which he pled guilty to. He must pay back this debt at a rate of $750 a month. He was also assessed 6 months unsupervised probation and 60 days of jail, with credit for 78 days served. Charges for property theft valued more than $1,000 was lowered, and interference with a peace officer and distorting a license plate charges were dismissed per his plea deal. Brinkerhoff was caught stealing from Walmart on multiple occasions from late 2017 to early 2018.
State v. Jacob Olsen; Olsen was sentenced to 58 days in jail, $789.11 in restitution and 2 years unsupervised probation for domestic battery- his second offense. He also must pay $1,075 in court fees. Olsen knowingly or recklessly caused bodily injury to a household member in December 2018. He also received a 300 day suspended jail term that can be reimposed if he commits another crime while on probation.
State v. Colby Martines; Martines was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation and a 2-4 year suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to aggravated assault, threatening to use a drawn deadly weapon. He also must pay $700 in court fees. In January Martines waved a gun at a female outside Walmart in a threatening manner.
State v. Kasey Guenther; Guenther was sentenced to 1 year in jail after pleading guilty to burglary. If he serves his incarceration without incident he will released to 2 years supervised probation. Guenther will receive credit for 122 days served in his sentence and will have 180 days suspended, leaving him with 63 days to serve. He must pay $1,501 in restitution and also must pay $1,825 in court fees. Guenther must pay back the restitution at a rate of $100 per month. The defendant broke into the Yellowstone Valley Inn in January 2018 and stole alcohol.
State v. Breanna L. Roemmich; The court set Roemmich’s appearance bond at $10,000 cash-only after she was charged with possession of a controlled substance in August. She is still in custody at this time. In February, Roemmich pled guilty to theft of property worth more than $1,000, interference with a peace officer and attempting to flee or elude officers. She was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation. In April 2018, Roemmich assisted with the theft of a Mazda Miata and was a driver in the ensuing chase from authorities.
State v. Vincente Padilla; A Nov. 14 pretrial conference and Dec. 12 jury trial was set for Padilla. He is facing charges for burglary, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Padilla is accused of stealing $700 of firearm equipment from a Powell trailer in April.
