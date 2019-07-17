CIVIL ACTIONS
Town of Meeteetse v. Fred Huppert and Meeteetse Trails LLC; The town alleges that Huppert and Meeteetse Trails did not finish paving roads and providing utilities to the Antelope Ridge Estates subdivision, a project which dates back to 1996. The defendant argues that responsibility only extended to the original developer Pitchfork Development, LLC, and that subdivision agreement expired before they took over. They say that any further agreement of responsibility between them and the city was not signed. A January 28, 2020 trial date was set for this case.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Tyler Stonehouse; Stonehouse had his request to be entered into Park County Drug Court program granted. All of his other bond conditions will remain in effect. He will execute a renewed waiver of speedy trial with the court. Stonehouse is accused of conspiracy to deliver Schedule III controlled substance Buprenorphine, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000. In December 2018 Stonehouse was accused of selling 6.5 Suboxones to confidential informants.
State v. Brook Jones; An Aug. 23 sentencing hearing was set for Brook Jones. Jones broke her probation conditions when kicked out of Southwest Counseling Services in Rock Springs for passing notes with another patient, attempting a romantic relationship with them. In 2014 Jones pled guilty to aiding and abetting delivery of meth within 500 feet of a school zone in 2012. Jones and two other women were caught completing a meth transaction 223 feet from Powell High School in Jones’ vehicle. She is still in custody at the Park County Detention Center with $20,000 cash-only bond set.
State v. Alicia Dunn; Dunn waived her right to a speedy evidentiary hearing. Dunn was issued a $20,000 cash-bond for allegedly breaking her probation and was placed into custody June 26, where she still remains. She allegedly tested positive for meth, amphetamine and marijuana and failed to make three court-ordered appointments at Yellowstone Behavioral Health. Dunn pled guilty to delivery of meth in 2017 and was given a deferred 3 year supervised probation sentence.
State v. Dennis Klingbeil; The state has filed a motion to strike expert testimony the defendant plans to use in his trial. It also accuses the defense of not meeting a deadline to announce planned expert witnesses. A Friday 1:30 p.m. status conference will be held on the matter. Klingbeil is being charged with the first-degree murder of his wife Donna Klingbeil, a felony punishable up to death or life imprisonment and $10,000. He is in custody in Park County Jail with $10 million bond.
