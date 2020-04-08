Cody High School senior Wyatt Burichka’s passion for journalism jump-started when an injury sidelined his cross country season.
He said in his junior year he went from an athlete who made videos for CHS Wired when he had time, to being devoted to sharing people’s stories.
“The amount of time I got to put into journalism, knowing this is what I want to do, that’s what put me in full journalism mode,” he said. “That’s where my creativity is, that’s where I can be me, do what I want to do.”
Now the senior is receiving big honors for what he does. Last week he was named Journalist of the Year for Wyoming through the Journalism Education Association.
“Wyatt Burichka is a dedicated journalist and for the last three years he has always been a giving team member and strong leader,” said CHS Wired and media teacher Erika Quick. “He has done so much for the program and is very deserving of this honor.”
He’s not one to rest on his laurels, however, although that wouldn’t be too hard in the current circumstance, with school on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Instead, Burichka has taken on a new challenge – he commandeered the CHS Wired podcast.
“I’m honestly taking the time off from school as a positive thing,” he said. “I took over podcasting because podcasting is something I wanted to do for so long, and now I finally have the opportunity to do that.”
For Burichka, the path toward this passion began with sports and video. He started with CHS Wired as a sophomore when he said Quick let him join the class despite his missing a prerequisite course.
He started out filming.
“I learned quickly there’s way more to it than just making videos,” he said.
He eventually learned and enjoyed editing and cutting and said that’s where his creativity could be unleashed.
And while covering sports is his first passion – he said he’s been to every local sports game he can to film – his favorite story he’s ever covered was an event that happened his sophomore year.
It was a walkout by students protesting against more restrictions on gun rights and it came soon after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., and subsequent calls for more gun control.
Burichka said covering that event enabled him to partner with Wyoming Public Radio and Public Broadcasting Service on a much more in-depth project.
“I think it was a cool way to get into journalism even more,” he said. “I did that to have the second side of the story.”
From there he built his brand on social media and built his credentials with CHS Wired. This year he has been one of the show’s producers, filming everything from sporting events to student anchors.
“I’m doing whatever needs to be done to get good quality shows out,” he said.
His teacher has noticed.
“Wyatt is committed to the journalism program and has focused most of his energy covering the sports section, but this year, he leads the class as a producer,” Quick said. “He mainly reports, films, anchors and edits the show together. He is one of the few students who actually use social media effectively. Students follow his Twitter to see recent scores and team standings.
“Additionally, he has a strong sense of responsibility and strives hard to do his best. He finishes what he starts and never makes an excuse. Wyatt’s peers and I can always count on him to meet his commitments.”
Within a week of school being suspended, he restarted the CHS Ignite podcast to cover what is going on with online learning in the district and state.
Burichka has also won several national awards, including NSPA Pacemakers, Northwest NATAS student production awards and was selected last summer to attend the PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs Academy in Washington, D.C.
“He is just an all-around great student and will be an even better journalist,” Quick said.
He has his sights set on a future career revolving around sports.
“I plan on going to college to pursue journalism and sports media, and I want to be a sports journalist some day,” he said. “Hopefully one day I’ll have my own talk show on ESPN, and cover whatever sports I want to cover.”
