Friday, November 8th
Cody
Live music, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center.
Cody High School Drama Club presents “The Giver,” 7 p.m., Wynona Thompson Auditorium
Powell
Bingo, 7 p.m., Eagles.
Saturday, November 9th
Cody
Cody Winter Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.
Park County Democrats meeting, 11 a.m., Cody Library.
Cody Newcomers Club, 11 a.m., Irma Hotel Governor’s Room. Program: Celebrating 100 Years of the Cody Stampede. Guests welcome.
Convention of States Project meeting, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Irma Hotel Governor’s Room. Updates on project progress, discussion and Q&A. Dinner to follow meeting. For more information contact david.easterday@cosaction.com.
The 244th birthday celebration of the U.S. Marine Corps, 5 p.m., Holiday Inn. Prime rib dinner, birthday cake and cutting ceremony. RSVP to (307) 527-5063.
Fundraiser for Ethan Asher, 6-9 p.m., Cody Cattle Company. Shufflebuggy will perform and there will be snacks, a silent auction and bar. The $10 cover charge will go to the family as will any proceeds from the auction and other
fundraising efforts.
Cody High School Drama Club presents “The Giver,” 7 p.m., Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
Powell
Yellowstone Weavers and Spinners meeting, 10 a.m., Gestalt Studio in Powell. Making needle felted ornaments Christmas, so bring a cookie cutter. The carry-in potluck follows. For more information call Bev at (307) 202-0130.
Sunday, November 10th
Cody
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.
Monday, November 11th
Cody
Cody School District Veteran’s Day Program, 9:30 a.m., Sweitzer Gymnasium.
Veteran’s Day Dinner, 6 p.m., Cody VFW. Open to veterans, one guest, widows and auxiliary members. Pick up tickets before Friday. For more information contact Jim or Sandy Peterson, (307) 527-6159 or (307) 899-6159.
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, call Linda at (307) 213-4407 or Jonene (307) 527-6122.
Tuesday, November 12th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
East Yellowstone Trout Unlimited, 6 p.m., 8th Street at the Ivy. Talk by director of the Bighorn River Alliance.
The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. For information call (307) 272-8680.
