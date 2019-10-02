Anyone with a camera and enthusiasm for photography is invited to join the Northwest College Photographic Communications faculty and students to be part of the world’s largest global social photography event Saturday at 10 a.m. in Cody.
The Scott Kelby Worldwide Photo Walk has grown immensely in size and popularity since the inaugural walk in 2007. Last year, more than 24,000 photographers of all walks of life and skill level converged to explore their corners of the world through photography and social community.
Throughout the excursion, participants will explore the buildings, alleyways and side streets of downtown Cody. The group will meet at 10 a.m. in front of the Cody Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center. Following the event, walkers will go to lunch at Millstone Pizza Company & Brewery and discuss photography and images captured.
In addition, photo walkers will be able to upload their favorite image to the Photo Walk contest for a chance to win prizes like a DSLR, gift cards, apps and camera bags. A grand prize winner and 10 finalists will later be selected by Kelby.
Every year, photo walkers are encouraged to help support the initiative to “Walk with a Purpose” by donating to the Springs of Hope Orphanage in Kenya. Those who are interested can visit gofundme.com/f/2018-worldwide-photowalk-donations.
The event is free, but pre-registration is required. Search for “NWC Photo Walk,” register at worldwidephotowalk.com and complete the free form.
This walk is open to all levels of photographers and any type of cameras including cellphones.
Additionally, participants can connect socially before, during and after the event using the hashtag #WWPW2019 on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
This year’s walk in Cody is led by Anthony Polvere, associate professor and coordinator of photography at NWC. For further information, contact him at Anthony.Polvere@nwc.edu or (307) 754-6455.
