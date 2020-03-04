Story Time 10-10:45 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays in the Cody children’s library fulfill a range of needs. It’s an opportunity to socialize for the accompanying caregivers. Parental interaction is actively encouraged so they may acquire more tools to promote literacy in their children.
The activity room provides a low-key environment for preschoolers to learn the social skills they will need in kindergarten. The stories are funny and interactive.
Songs, dance and movement are deliberately introduced early. Not only does cadence aid memory, rhythm activates pathways critical to linguistic development. Besides, who can sit still that long? Garrett Randolph leads his charges through ever faster and more complex beats.
“Some kids are really shy, but once the music comes on they smile and dance. They’re engaged,” Randolph said. “Music is the universal language, even for 3-year-olds.”
Phonological awareness, the ability to hear that words are made up of smaller parts or sounds, is enhanced by music.
Self-expression through movement and dancing and response to different patterns of beat are among the many performance indicators for kindergarten readiness in the Wyoming Department of Education Early Childhood Readiness Standards.
“Current research on the important role of early brain development, early literacy and social-emotional competencies was used to set the indicators at a level needed to promote optimum readiness for school success,” states the document. “Providing children with a strong start significantly contributes to their long term development and learning success.”
Fun, free brain training is offered twice weekly at your library. Picture books with songs for young readers include “Baby Beluga,” “Wheels on the Bus,” “If You’re Happy and You Know It” and others by Raffi. Look under JE Raffi. A catalog search for “child development” returns 90 results in the Cody library and nearly 300 items systemwide.
Grizzly Hall
Library programs are free and open to the public.
Short, informative videos about the upcoming United States census: 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10; 10 a.m. Friday, March 20 and at noon Wednesday, March 25.
“Mental Health Challenges: A Conversation About Suicide,” 10 a.m.-noon and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 5.
“Mental Health Challenges: Adolescent Mental Health,” 10 a.m.-noon and 6-8 p.m. March 12.
“Mental Health Challenges: Advocating for Mental Health Services,” 10 a.m.-noon and 6-8 p.m. March 19.
Ron Everhart’s “Photos of the Beartooth Mountains,” 2 p.m. March 21.
Reading the West book club discussion of “Goodbye Judge Lynch: The End of a Lawless Era in Wyoming’s Big Horn Basin” by John W. Davis, 6:30 p.m. March 24. Reserve a book by calling (307) 527-1880 or stop by the library.
“Mental Health Challenges: Living Well,” 10 a.m.-noon, March 26.
2020 Park County Chess Open, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 28. Registration is open for a four round Swiss tournament for three skill levels; Rookies, Knights and Royals. Stop by the library or call (307) 587-1889 to sign up. Email bradleyfickchess@gmail.com with questions.
“John Wesley Powell and the Importance of Water in the West” will be presented by Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area park ranger Todd Johnson, 6 p.m. April 1.
Author talk with Alisa K. Stewart, who wrote the children’s book “Featherless,” 2 p.m. April 4.
In The Point Café
“Mental Health Challenges: Living Well,” 6-8 p.m. March 26.
Tax forms
Booklets of forms 1040, 1040-SR and schedules 1-3 and instructions are available in the reference library. More forms may be downloaded from irs.gov, which we will print at no cost.
Instruction booklets will cost 10 cents per page.
Teen Room
Students in grades 6-12:
• Bingo, 4-5 p.m. March 9.
• Bad Art Competition, 4-5 p.m. March 12.
• Homeschool Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
• Learn Chess, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Fridays. Get ready for the 2020 Chess Open on March 28.
Wits and Wisdom – especially for older patrons, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Drop-ins are welcome. For an appointment, call (307) 527-1889.
• Basic Computer Help, 9-11 a.m. Mondays.
• Smart Phone Questions and Training, 9-11 a.m. Wednesdays, March 11 and 25.
• Wine Bottle Painting, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 13. Please sign up.
• Help available to fill out your 2020 census, Monday, March 16; Wednesday, March 18-March 20; March 26 and March 27.
Stop by for a calendar or visit parkcountylibrary.org/teens. For details contact Shelly Waidelich, (307) 527-1889, or sw@parkcountylibrary.org. On Facebook follow Park County Public Library Teen Room.
In the children’s library
Sign up for:
• Architecture Art Class for grades K-5. Build bridges and buildings with Mrs. Bacon, 4 p.m. Thursday, March 5.
• CRC Playgroup for ages 18-36 months with parent or caregiver, 10-11 a.m. March 20.
• Read to a Dog, for readers of all ages. Proven to improve fluency. Book a 15 minute session with a good listener, 3:45-4:45 p.m. Tuesdays.
Drop in for:
• Toddler Time for ages 1-3, with parent or caregiver, 10-10:20 a.m. Mondays.
• Story Time for all ages, stories based on a theme accompanied by games, songs and craft projects, 10-10:45 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
• Homeschool Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
• Crafternoons, with Take or Make craft kits, snacks, games and books. Enjoy a screen-free afternoon, 3-8 p.m. Thursdays.
For details contact Holly Baker, (307) 527-1884, hbaker@parkcountylibrary.org or visit parkcountylibrary.org/cody/kids. Follow codykidsread on Twitter and Facebook.
For more information call (307) 527-1880, visit parkcountylibrary.org, find Mabel Wilkinson or Park County Public Library, Cody on Facebook or email news@parkcountylibrary.org.
