Upcoming art classes in Cody offer experienced artists a chance to better understand color and nonartists opportunities to create pieces in time for holiday greetings and gifts.
Value to color
Artists of all levels will learn how to transform their work with color by joining the Value to Color workshop on Saturday in the Cody Country Art League classroom.
The Value to Color class is for artists of all types of medium, subject matter, style or approach. Principles taught by art professor Ron Rogers are universal to everyone.
Scheduled 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Rogers’ course goes beyond traditional color theory into practical applications. The class, which costs $125, employs hands-on demonstrations and exercises.
It’s about better knowing and understanding colors, improving how they work together, and how to mix and how to create a full range of values. In addition, student artists will learn how to apply their new insights to create stronger structure and value in their compositions.
Through decades of teaching, Rogers has developed a simple, easy-to-understand fun and effective approach to using color to create stronger, more enjoyable artworks.
“This is an approach I use not only for what I already know, but (what I) use every time I add a color to my palette,” the artist says. “It dramatically cuts my learning curve and errors and gets me quickly on to creating.”
Scarf painting
Looking for a different gift for hard-to-buy-for friends and relatives?
Sign up for a Saturday scarf painting class with Marie Shirley Jones. The Red Lodge textile artist will take students step-by-step through the process.
The Nov. 2 session is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Art experience is not necessary. Supplies are included in the $65 fee.
Christmas cards
Surprise your friends and family with a heartfelt, handmade card this holiday season.
Students are invited to spend a Sunday afternoon in the CCAL classroom drinking teas flavored with the hottest new trend of shrub herbal syrups while Dolly Stuber teaches Christmas card painting.
The Nov. 3 class runs 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The $65 cost includes all supplies.
Register
For more information or to register, call (307) 587-3597 or go to codycountryartleague.com.
The CCAL gallery, 836 Sheridan, is open Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., through Dec. 21. It is closed Sundays and Thanksgiving Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.