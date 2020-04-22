Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
April 18, 11:52 a.m. 1301 Stampede. Oil spill, spread absorbent, three units, 21 personnel responded. Time in service: 13 minutes.
April 18, 12:13 p.m., 4950 U.S. 14A. Grass fire, extinguished, five units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 hours, 17 minutes.
April 19, 2:52 p.m., 144 Road 3EX. Grass fire, canceled en route. Two units and 27 personnel responded. Time in service: 7 minutes.
April 20, 8:48 p.m., Red Lake area, sagebrush on fire, extinguished, three units and 23 personnel, Time in service: 27 minutes.
