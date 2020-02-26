Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Jerry Hill, $175; Isaiah Lachenmeier, $110; Justine Larsen, $120; Rachel Wall, $160; John Moxey, $100; Jesse Ostrander, $155; Caitlyn Miner, $88; Jonathan Ferguson, $84; Monica Lindberg, $110; Jerome Tachick, $90; Hannah Snelson, $90; Jacob Buckman, $90; Travis Carroll, $121; Norman Sedig, $130.
OTHER OFFENSES
Michelle Jones, driving with a suspended license and no auto insurance, $1,305; Aidan Snider, illegal turn, $335; Shelley Coleman, no child safety restraint, $65; Jerry Hernandez, invalid driver’s license, $135; Hernandez Jr., driving under the influence of controlled substances, $1,055; Hernandez Jr., shoplifting under $1,000, $539.05; Brian Ward, driving under the influence of alcohol, $905; Sterling Reynolds, no seat belt, $25; Andrew Syring, no seat belt, $25; Brian Parko, invalid documents, $125; Stephanie Lee, possession of controlled substance, $491.76; Lee, possession of controlled substance and use of controlled substance, $505; Angelina Cordero, invalid window tint, $75; Wyatt Smith, use of controlled substance, $555; Travis Carroll, illegal lights and reflectors, $85; Christopher Cole, illegal stop lamps, $85; James Quarles, failure to drive in a single lane, $75; Evelyn Holdren, no seat belt- passenger under 12 years old, $10.
SPEEDING OFFENSES
James Champine, Shell, $125; Brandon Bower, Worland, $145; Nicholas Ruppenthal, Rexburg, Idaho, $183; George Grassell, Wilson, $88; Jonathon Mercy, Lakewood, Colo., $88; Stewart Toolson, Green River, $86; Earl Camblin, Burlington, $90; Heather Pebbles, Thermopolis, $105; David Rael, Cowley, $105; Glen Gutierrez, Billings, $90; Charlotte Lamebull, Harlem, Mont., $90.
OTHER OFFENSES
Myron Mumford, Lovell, failure to meet tiedown requirements, $175; Charles Harmon, Dublin, Texas, driving under the influence of alcohol, $905.
