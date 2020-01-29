Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Jan. 22, 4:40 p.m., three units and 26 personnel responded to alarm at 1409 14th. Investigated. Time in service.
Jan. 22, 6:44 p.m., three units and 20 personnel responded to report of vehicle accident at 244 Yellowstone. Time in service: 30 minutes.
Jan. 25, 4:33 p.m., two units and 26 personnel responded to alarm at 134 Cooper. Investigated. Time in service: 10 minutes.
Jan. 27, 8:57 a.m., two units and 25 personnel responded to report of brush fire near Shadow Mountain Subdivision. Permitted controlled burn. Time in service: 20 minutes.
