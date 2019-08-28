Friday, Aug. 30
Cody
Live music by Tim Ward, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center.
Powell
Bingo, 7 p.m., Eagles.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial Parking Lot.
“Bear Aware!” Talk, 6 p.m., Sheep Mountain Day Use Area at Buffalo Bill State Park.
Meeteetse
Labor Day Celebration, all day, around town.
Sunday, Sept. 1
Cody
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.
Meeteetse
Labor Day Celebration, all day, around town.
Monday, Sept. 2
Cody
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, call Linda at (307) 213-4407 or Jonene (307) 527-6122.
Meeteetse
Labor Day Celebration, all day, around town.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. For information call (307) 272-8680.
