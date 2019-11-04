Wednesday, November 6
Cody
Live music, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center.
Cody Senior Citizens, meet to play pinochle, 12:30 p.m., Senior Center. Call (307) 250-2888.
MANNAHOUSE food distribution, 4-6 p.m., 2343 Mountain View Drive. Call (307) 587-0700.
Dinner at the VFW, 6 p.m., 808 12th St.
Film Screening: “The Art of Home: A Wind River Story,” 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Cub Scout Pack 3050 meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Elks Club basement.
Smart Recovery meeting, 7 p.m., Park County Library.
Powell
Eagles dinner, 6 p.m., 131 N. Clark Lane.
Thursday, November 7
Cody
Mental Health Challenges in Park County – a conversation, 10 a.m.-noon, 7-9 p.m., Cody Library.
Live music by Hope Sheets, 11:30 a.m., Senior Center.
A Course in Miracles, 1:30 p.m., 701 Platinum Drive.
Cody Winter Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., 1328 Beck Ave.
Title One Family Math Night – Take a Chance on Math, 5:30 p.m., Sunset School.
Free clinic with Heart Mountain Volunteer Medical Clinic, 6-9 p.m. at West Park Hospital. Call (307) 272-1753.
Cody High School Drama Club presents “The Giver,” 7 p.m.,
Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
Powell
TOPS-Take Off Pounds Sensibly- Chapter 169, 5:30 p.m., Powell Valley Healthcare cafeteria, 777 Ave. H. Call (800) 932-8677.
Ongoing
Children’s Resource Center offers free developmental screenings and free services to all families and children. Call (307) 527-7060 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Cody Library offers story times with activities for children every week. Visit parkcountylibrary.org/cody/kids for the calendar or call (307) 527-1884.
