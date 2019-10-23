People have the chance to do some festive fall shopping and support local health services Sunday at the Bomgaars Ladies Night.
The event is 5-8 p.m. at Bomgaars in Cody.
The company has chosen Cody Regional Health’s Big Horn Basin Cancer Center this year to receive funds to assist cancer patients.
The donations will be given in December.
For the past three years, Bomgaars has held the events in honor of cancer centers and hospitals in the communities it serves. The store donates 5 percent of its proceeds. The first year Bomgaars donated more than $18,000 to 21 locations and more than $35,000 to 86 locations.
“We are very thankful for our local support. Donated funds assist patients with travel costs, hotel stays and so much more. Cancer is not an easy journey and every bit helps. We are so appreciative to Bomgaars,” said Jennifer Ball, cancer center director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.