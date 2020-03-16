The annual Soroptimist Wine Tasting Party, originally scheduled for March 21, has been postponed due to current concerns about the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
There is no tentative rescheduling date for the event. Options are being considered, with public health as the top concern for the Soroptimist Club of Cody.
“We feel strongly that it is our collective responsibility to focus on the facts and to act with common sense and sound judgement,” the club said in a release. “Every part of the world is experiencing a different rate of COVID-19 spread, and we aim to help prevent its spread and to protect ourselves and members of our own local community.
“Our first priority is the safety of our attendees, volunteers, donors, Club members and the general public, all whom are involved in our fundraising efforts.”
The annual wine tasting party normally draws 500-600 people.
The club will have information about rescheduling the event in the near future.
Soroptimist International is, as its website says, a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment.
The Cody Soroptimist Club’s main fundraiser is an annual wine tasting party, where all the proceeds from the event going to various organizations and events meant to improve the lives of women and girls.
Proceeds go to local non-profit organizations, events and Live Year Dream and High School Scholarships that all improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.
The 87 members of Soroptimist have been selling ‘Roaring 20’s Golden Ticket’ raffle tickets, only 500 of which will be sold at $25 each.
The winner does not need to be present at the event to win and will have a choice between several prizes.
“(They) will be allowed to choose from two great vacation trips – a New York City Mystery Get-Away or a Destination Cruise,” the organization said. “Or just take the third prize option of $2,000 in cash.”
Organizers for the event are collecting donations for the silent auction, game packages and monetary donations, and are welcoming cash and auction items from members of the community.
They can be taken to Tanya Raile at Pinnacle Bank, or checks can be mailed to Soroptimist of Cody, PO Box 1914 in Cody, Wyoming.
For more information, please contact Tanya at (307) 272-8797.
