Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Crista Stutzman, $82; William Advocate, $90; Jeffrey Scott, $25; Elizabeth Radakovich, $90; Taleah Brewer, $120; Samantha Heimer, $145; Michael Chanley, $82; Jeffrey Jacobsen, $145.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
James Imsand, faulty traffic signals, $125; Damian Phillips, unlawful use of toxic substance – aerosol and driving under the influence of controlled substances, $1,225; Rickey Rosenberg, false statement to obtain wild game, $655; Taylor Kuharske, faulty child safety restraint, $75; Trenton Briggs, violating Game and Fish rules, $235; David Neff, no seat belt, $25; David Neff, failure to stop at stop sign, $135; Weston Barnes, driving with a suspended license and illegal tint, $305; Denae Thomas, no seat belt, $25; Mkenzi Zerkle, illegal lights, $285.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Christopher Davis, Cheyenne, $90; Clayton Barnes, Provo, Utah, $88; Tyler Minden, Potlatch, Idaho, $90; Geena Ramirez, Hawthorne, Calif., $115; Patricia Riggs, Fort Bridger, $135; Benzion Twerski, Milwaukee, $105; Robert Springman, Riverton, $86; Albert Poche, Independence, La., $90; Candy Cain, Burlington, $86.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Conrad Tufte, Batavia, Ill., taking wrong species of game animal, $235; Aaron Henson, Glenrock, illegal traffic control signals, $125; Tucker Hatch, Burlington, fault tail lights, $75; Anthony Espinoza Nogues, Boerne, Texas, littering $205; Todd Palmersheim, no seat belt, Byron, $25; Ian Lawson, Lodi, Calif., taking over game limit, $435.
