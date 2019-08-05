A true country love story will be on display Thursday at City Park.
Spouses and singing duo Joe and Martina Costa perform 6:30 p.m. for Concerts in the Park.
The duo have been performing for a decade and have been married for seven years.
Joe started his music career in junior high playing the drums while tinkering with the guitar.
It wasn’t until he turned 21 that he said he became confident enough in singing and songwriting to join a band.
Martina started as a karaoke singer in college, singing casually with friends and then participating in contests to earn some extra cash.
A mutual friend introduced Martina to Joe and then, as they played together in the same band, they fell in love.
Martina performed at popular country music venue Buck Owens Crystal Palace in Bakersfield, Calif., and knew singing was what she wanted to do forever.
“Being on stage got me feeling this is what I wanted to do,” Martina said. “It’s a whole different world on stage, it’s not just the music it’s the connection with the fans.”
Everything Joe and Martina do revolves around music.
If they are not performing and preparing songs, Martina is running social media for fellow bands and a gym.
Joe writes songs and will have them recorded by other artists such as Luke Combs.
The duo preforms coast-to-coast and has two-month-long tours every year in California, where they said their biggest fanbase is located.
This will be the couple’s second time performing in Wyoming, a state they said has a similar culture to the one they grew up in.
Joe grew up in central California on a farm. His father is a third generation farmer.
Joe’s childhood was filled with horses. He would halter break colts and take care of his grandfather’s horse stalls.
“It was a great way to learn work ethic” Joe said.
Martina rode horses all her life participating in rodeos, where she would barrel race.
In high school she was an active member of FFA working herself up to President. Martina said the organization molded her into who she is today, by honing her vibrant and outgoing personality into something useful.
Joe said their backgrounds set them apart from others in the music business. He said music is easy work compared to their upbringings.
They’re excited to come to Cody.
“It’s going to be a fun show that gives you the highs and the lows of story telling,” Martina said.
The couple hopes the community will follow their journey. They plan to release a new song every 2-3 months.
“Lord knows we have enough of them in the vault,” Joe said.
Joe and Martina hope their unique way of releasing music will impact their fans in a different way than an album.
“This will give people the opportunity to fall in love with each song,” Martina said.
In the future the couple hopes their brand will be everywhere and in everyone’s home who loves quality, authentic music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.