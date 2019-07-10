The Veterans Portrait Project is coming to Cody to honor and thank area veterans with a complimentary portrait session on July 15.
Decorated military photographer and disabled Air Force combat veteran Stacy Pearsall will be taking complimentary individual photographs of veterans as part of her Veterans Portrait Project at Cody VFW Post 2673 on Monday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. She has photographed thousands of veterans nationwide in an effort to honor them for their service, share and preserve their stories and raise awareness regarding veterans issues.
Pearsall served as an aerial combat photojournalist from 1998 until 2008 when an injury sustained while serving in Iraq in 2007 ultimately ended her career. During her time in service, she travelled to 41 countries and documented the military story.
“One of my greatest honors has been sharing the stories of men and women on the front lines,” she said.”
An encounter with a World War II veteran and VA volunteer that Pearsall met during rehabilitation inspired her to start taking pictures again and start the project.
“I realized that I didn’t need to wear a uniform to serve,” she said. “To keep my mind on the future and my body in motion, I set a crazy goal to photograph veterans in every state This year I will be ‘mission complete.’”
Like the over 7,500 veterans Pearsall has photographed previously, Cody veterans will have the opportunity to sit in her studio, share their stories and walk away with a professional, fine art portrait.
Their portrait will also join the growing collection of portraits online at VeteransPortraitProject.com and may also be featured in a future photo exhibition.
To reserve a portrait session, visit veteransportraitproject.wordpress.com/2019-vpp-schedule/cody-wy/. There are limited appointments and it is first come, first served. For more information, contact Pearsall at RSVPtheVPP@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.