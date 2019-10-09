Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Lisa Harvey, speeding school zone, $100; Cathryn Mayton, speeding school zone, $100; Lori Peterson, following too closely-crash, bench warrant, failure to appear or pay.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Sabrina Aviles, dog at large, $60; Kaleb Rentz, public intoxication, $300, $10; Rentz, disorderly conduct, $200; Parker Luthy, blowing excessive smoke or fumes, $65, $10; Tyler Carrafa, illegal possession of electronic cigarette-vaping devices, $250, $10; Emma Nieters, dog at large, $60; Nieters, no rabies tag displayed, $10.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Daniel Shin, Fort Belvoir, Va., speeding, $117; Calvin Walls, Grand Junction, Colo., speeding in school zone, $100.
