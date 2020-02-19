Cody Country Art League is accepting students for art classes on the last two Saturdays in February.
Off-Loom Square Stitch Beading taught by Linda Burwick starts at 9 a.m. Saturday. On Feb. 29, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., instructor Jody Horvath will show students how to paint on silk.
CCAL classes are in the log building behind the Cody Chamber and across Beck Street from the Cody High School gym.
Burwick, CCAL’s beading artist-in-residence, will teach students a beading stitch that looks like loom work but is made using only one thread.
The versatile stitch may be added to clothing or used to embellish about anything you care to enhance with beads.
Burwick, who has more than 20 years of beading experience, is pleased to share her expertise with everyone who chooses to learn.
Supplies are included in the $75 cost for nonmembers and $67.50 for members. Bring a sack lunch and plan to spend the day.
The following Saturday aspiring and seasoned artists can spend the day with Horvath learning basic techniques during her Painting on Silk class.
People of all skill levels are welcome. The $75 cost covers all materials, which are provided.
For more information call (307) 587-3597 or send an email to art@codycountryartleague.com.
To learn more about CCAL go to codycountryartleague.com or stop by the store inside the chamber visitor center Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
