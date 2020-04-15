Sarah Mikesell Growney, owner of The Thistle in downtown Cody, used the store’s Facebook page to announce the closure of the store weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up in the state.
“I gave a very tear-filled video post when it came time to close,” Mikesell Growney said. “I said, ‘Harriet Tubman is my hero. She was willing to sacrifice her life for others, and that is the least that I can do too.’ That got such a reaction, people were asking for me to do videos about the store and they would buy things online.”
The reception to the video caused her to reconsider a full closure. Instead, Mikesell Growney decided to do videos on what the store had to offer. The response was laughter and praise for brightening people’s social isolation, and an ability to keep the business going.
“And it has been crazy, I’ve been so busy,” she said. “People were saying how funny I was, and people at this time want to be entertained. They want to interact with people, even if it’s not in person. The response, it has just been amazing.”
She is one of many Cody business owners turning to social media to keep business going during this unprecedented time.
Mikesell Growney said that the reason she was so upset about the closure wasn’t just financial, that it wasn’t about the money she would lose for closing. For her, having to go several weeks on end without interacting with her customers was going to be the worst part of it.
“I am a highly extroverted person,” Mikesell Growney said. “I love my customers. It isn’t just about managing a store to sell things, it is about the interaction, the connections I can make with my community members. So for me, when this situation started and we started talking about closing, it wasn’t about losing the money, it was losing that interaction.”
Mikesell Growney has continued to post videos and do livestreams on Facebook to promote items in her store, and has offered special discounts due to the circumstances.
Angie McKenzie, director of dance at the Cody Center for the Performing Arts, is one of many dance instructors across the country making recorded and live stream videos to continue dance instruction. She said the first week was met with some success, but the important part wasn’t the number of people attending each virtual class, it was that people were there to dance at all.
“I have really enjoyed seeing everyone on Zoom,” McKenzie said. “This week we had around 40 students log in from ages 2 to adult for a variety of classes. It certainly lifted our spirits and we were able to dance together, so that was really great.”
While still inexperienced with the new format, and not considering it a typically good medium to learn dance, McKenzie said she believes the fact that she can do it at all has been a comfort.
“It is a learning curve, but the dance studio community has been amazing,” McKenzie said. “Studio owners, directors and teachers from all over the world are offering virtual classes, offering advice and collaboration. It really is incredible the resources that have been available.
“I am also adding content online in many forms so our dancers have the opportunity to take classes whenever their schedules allow. It certainly isn’t an ideal way to take or teach dance classes but, well, the show must go on.”
As a large, international tourist destination, the Buffalo Bill Center of the West has always had a social media presence, but now its social media presence is even more valued as an entertaining and educational reprieve from the boredom and isolation of the quarantine. Levi Meyer, PR and marketing manager, said links to all kinds of materials can be found on the website and on its social media.
“We hope to educate and entertain people of all ages,” Meyer said. “And that has been difficult, especially now. We’re very big on Skype From Home, for children and families to be educated and entertained, but also for families where school hasn’t quite resumed. We have some amazing Skype educators as well as those who do Zoom lessons, YouTube videos and the like.”
An educator in Clark did a video from his llama farm. Another, with a few of Heart Mountain in the background, talked about the mountain’s unique geology.
“We also have our Raptor Program continuing through Facebook Live, and our Firearms Museum is doing demonstrations,” Meyer said. “Our CEO and director did one on how to use old photographs to identify people.”
Meyer said the importance for social media has always been reaching and communicating with people far away, and that is more important now than ever. After social distancing measures wrap up, the Center will continue to update its social media with similar content because, as Meyer said, there are still plenty of people who will want to learn about Cody and the American West.
“For us, it’s hugely important all the time and extremely valuable to keep updated on social media,” Meyer said. “Not just for our locals, but because we want to be accessible to everyone. For a lot of people, especially right now, they can’t go on a road trip to us or Yellowstone, but we can bring the museum to them, and as long as we can do that we’re doing our job well.”
For the owner of The Thistle, the videos are to a large degree about connecting with people.
One of the first videos had Mikesell Growney do a walk-through of the entire store. Next she switched to item-specific videos, such as hats, journals and purses. To continue to keep content interesting, she has read from her own old journal entries while promoting the ones she sells, and she asked her husband to share his thoughts on the store’s purses.
The videos have gotten such a good reception, with more than 2,777 views on one live stream, that some people have been inspired by some of her goofier statements.
“Sometimes I’ll post silly stuff, like when I said, ‘Guys, I want a delivery sign, like those for Pizza Hut or Domino’s,’ and everyone laughed, but one person actually made flags to put on my car,” Mikesell Growney said. “I’ve been cracking up thinking how ridiculous it kind of is to drive down the street with these signs on my car, and I love it.”
Along with selling items from the store, she has been making get-well bags that can either be picked up curbside or delivered within city limits. She said everyone should feel free to contact her by phone, but texting is preferable due to the amount of work she has, thanks to her videos.
“We’re going out of our way for our customers, and the special thing is our customers are doing the same for us,” Mikesell Growney said. “This situation is horrendous. It is a horrendous time, but I think the best thing I can do right now is bring some levity to people, in whatever capacity I can.”
