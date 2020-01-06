The Park County Animal Shelter offers a unique way to break up the January chill: watch small dogs race.
The board is hosting the 10th annual Jack Russell-Corgi Races on Friday at the Cody Auditorium. Doors open at 6 p.m. and races start at 7.
“It’s just a night for everybody to come out and have fun after the holidays,” organizer Tasa Brost said. “It’s kind of boring in January, so it gives people something to do.”
It’s also a way to help a worthy cause – the event is the main fundraiser to support general operations of the shelter and regularly draws roughly 500 people for food, drinks, a silent auction and the main event.
“It’s pretty cool that it’s made it this far,” Brost said. “It’s super important. That’s what keeps us going every year, that and donations throughout the year.”
Organizers encourage people to buy $11 tickets early at parkcountyanimalshelter.org for the chance to win a cash raffle with prizes of $300, $400 and $500.
People may purchase tickets for a family of three or more for $33. Children under 6 years old enter free.
Tickets purchased online will be held at the door for pickup the night of the event, and ticket stubs will be entered into the raffle prize drawing.
Beyond the series of races involving the two small dog breeds, there will be tacos and a cash bar. Silent auction items include road base, a membership to the Buffalo Bill Center of the West and a day of equipment rental at Red Lodge Resort.
Lest anybody forgot what the event is all about, shelter mascot Skillet will be there with a kissing booth and shelter staff will bring along cats and dogs available for adoption.
If you go
What: 10th annual Jack Russell-Corgi races
When: 6 p.m. Friday.
Where: Cody Auditorium
Cost: $11 per person, $33 for family of three or more, children aged six and under free
