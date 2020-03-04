Friday, March 6th
Cody
Live music, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center.
Leaping into a new era of mental health treatment, 5-7 p.m., Cody Regional Health Surgical Services Unit.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., Cody VFW.
Yellowstone Quake Hockey, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.
Powell
Bingo, 7 p.m., Eagles.
Saturday, March 7th
Cody
Composition drawing class, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Cody Country Art League.
Cody Winter Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.
Swing into Spring, 7-11 p.m., Olive Glenn Golf Course.
Yellowstone Quake Hockey, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena. If needed game.
Sunday, March 8th
Cody
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.
Monday, March 9th
Cody
Talk on Sheridan Avenue and Meeteetse Highway projects, noon, Cody Club Room.
TSA info session and application assistance, 1-4 p.m., Department of Workforce Services.
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), Mondays, 6:30-8 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, find us on Facebook at Yellowstone Harmony Chorus or call Cathy Wacaser (307) 272-1544.
Tuesday, March 10th
Cody
TSA info session and application assistance, 8 a.m.-noon, Department of Workforce Services.
Cody Improvement Project information meeting, 10-11 a.m., Cody Club Room.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Powell
Heart Mountain Roller Derby Practice, 6 p.m., Park County Fairgrounds.
The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Powell National Guard Armory. For information call (307) 762-3536, (253) 313-3639 or (307) 460-8016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.