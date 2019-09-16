A series of Cody Country Art League fall classes and events starts Sept. 19 when CCAL is the venue for an art class during Rendezvous Royale week.
Buffalo Bill Art Show artist Laurie Lee will teach Colorful Canvases 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in the log building at 836 Sheridan.
Reservations for this exclusive chance to learn the ins and outs of a quick draw piece are required. Call the Cody Chamber, (307) 587-2777. Class size is limited.
The $140 fee covers instruction, materials, a light breakfast and lunch.
A Wyoming native, Lee’s western-themed works are largely inspired by everyday life in the West and her love for people and big personalties.
Her work has been featured in Western Horseman, Art-Talk, Equine Images, Art of the West and other publications.
In 2012 Lee received the Award of Excellence at the Cowgirl Up! Invitational Exhibition & Sale at Desert Caballeros Western Museum. She received the Cameo Resources Purchase Award at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Western Art Show & Sale, also in 2012, and her piece was named the Limited Edition Print.
CCAL is among the art galleries open Sept. 19 for the downtown free Cody Art Walk and Open House.
People are invited to take a stroll along Sheridan and browse artwork 6-8 p.m.
A complimentary downtown shuttle will make stops at the Center of the West, By Western Hands and Bob Moore Parking Lot behind Bell Plaza.
Rendezvous events at CCAL continue with the free Round Town Open House Sept. 21 after the Buffalo Bill Art Show Quick Draw in the tent adjacent to the Center of the West.
People are invited to enjoy light refreshments as they browse artwork by more than 150 talented local artists.
CCAL-sponsored September events wrap up with the Beartooth Plein Air Society Plein Air Festival – Cody Blitz Sept. 23-27.
Open to all artists, the event will take place at various locations. Details are pending.
Lastly, on two consecutive Saturdays starting Sept. 28, Linda Burwick will teach an applique beadwork workshop in the CCAL classroom 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each session.
Burwick is well-known in Cody Country for her beautiful beadwork.
Advance registration is required. Call (307) 587-3597 or send an email to art@codycountryartleague.com.
A materials list for the Basic Applique on Leather workshop is available upon registration. Cost is $135.
Go to codycountryartleague.com for a list of events and classes in the CCAL gallery October-December. There’s offerings for all ages and ability levels, from scarf painting and pastels to holiday gift cards and Christmas cookie painting for children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.