A $1 million gift from the Ellis Family Foundation, doubled to $2 million by the state matching funds program, will create the F.E. “Tut” and V. Diane Ellis President’s Endowed Scholarship, supporting the best and brightest Wyoming students seeking engineering degrees at UW.
“Education allowed Tut and Diane Ellis to see the world,” says Valerie Jochen of the Ellis Family Foundation. “But, no matter where they roamed, Wyoming has always been home. Passing it forward is an honor.”
The Wyoming Legislature established a $2.5 million state matching funds program in March 2019 to support the UW President’s Endowed Scholarship Program. Donor gifts of a minimum of $50,000 were doubled to create named endowments, and donors were able to direct funding to support students in their areas of interest, such as degree program, geographic location or other demographic criteria.
“The generosity of the Ellis Family Foundation and the state of Wyoming is allowing the University of Wyoming to compete successfully with other leading universities to recruit outstanding high school seniors,” says UW Acting President Neil Theobald. “The funding from donors and the state matching funds program also is making it possible for meritorious incoming freshmen from families in need to attend UW.”
Scholarships are vital for engineering majors who often need financial assistance to complete their degrees. The F.E. “Tut” and V. Diane Ellis President’s Endowed Scholarship will have a significant impact on recruiting Wyoming students, extending even more opportunities for students who want to enroll in the UW College of Engineering and Applied Science.
In addition to the President’s Endowed Scholarship, the Ellis Family Foundation previously established the F.E. “Tut” and Diane Ellis Family Foundation Endowed Scholarship in the College of Engineering and Applied Science, an award that has supported generations of future petroleum engineers.
