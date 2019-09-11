Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Trysten Shepard, $145; Rita Corns, $105; Wesley Shuler, $145; Cody Schatz, $115; Debra Mead, $90; William Holder, $90; Rhiannon Jones, $115; Larry Parker, $145; Walter Phipps Jr., $150; Teresa Barnhart, $118; Misti Reed, $90.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Peter Ferfes II, no seat belt, $25; Addison Hebbler, no seat belt, $25; Phillip Wells, invalid driver’s license, $125; Heather Hetrick, faulty headlights and driving under the influence of controlled substances, $915; Issac Augedahl, no child safety restraint, $65; Brittany Dishman, driving with invalid license, $435; Joseph Rooney, no seat belt, $25; Ross Mickelson, faulty stop lamps, $85; Ross Mickelson, no set belt, $25; William Holder, open alcohol container in moving vehicle, $125; Allison Freeman, driving under the influence of alcohol and no auto insurance, $1,505; Wesley Icenogle, failure to drive in single lane, $85; Kenneth Campbell, fleeing police and reckless endangering, 40 days jail, $1,105; Dennis Heiney, driving with invalid license, $420; Kristen Howrey, no seat belt, $25; William Long, no seat belt, $25.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
David Hughes, Westlake Village, Calif., $115; Joe Sarafina, Flagstaff, Ariz., $170; Cheri Greer, Miles City, Mont., $25; Andrew Baker, Billings, $545; Gary Blagg, Clarksville, Texas, $120; Micheal Jares-Martin, Riverton, $115; John Sookup, West Lake Village, Calif., $165; Riley McMillan, Soap Lake, Wash., $90; Seyed Shahabadi, Laramie, $273; Lee Hofer, Lincoln, Calif., $130; Mark Winkler, Billings, $75; Daniel Kamberelis, Urbana, Ill., $90; James Rasmussen, Manilla, Iowa, $88; Andrew Splat, Marshfield, Mass., $120; Michael Dalton, Puyallup, Wash., $145; Joshua Klosinski, South Bend, Ind., $15; Brooke Smay, Corvallis, Ore., $130; Alex Whitehead, Tucson, Ariz., $130; Stephen Frye, Pueblo, Colo., $145; Buckley Reynolds, Shepherd, Mont., $90; Curtis Sterken, Elkhorn, Neb., $90; Edgar Keck, Aransas Pass, Texas, $165; Lucanus McCartney, Littleton, Colo., $115; Robert Ott, Meriden, Conn., $100.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Marcos Aguilar, Vadito, N.M., driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding, $950; Crystal Gwynn, Whitney, Texas, reckless abuse of a vulnerable adult, $25,209.48; Michael Randolph, Thermopolis, no seat belt, $25; Gary Moore, Deaver, no seat belt, $25; William Swano, Venice, Calif., reckless endangering and failure to stop at stop sign, $340; John McCarthy, Locust Grove, Va., failure to keep quiet hours while camping, $110; Kenneth Craymer, Albuquerque, N.M., meeting or passing stopped school bus, $425.
