With featured guest artists in concert and performance opportunities for vocal and instrumental jazz groups, it’s bound to be a musical day at the 37th annual Northwest Jazz Festival Feb. 25.
Throughout the event, high-quality assessment and instruction will be provided by respected jazz educators in a positive and constructive learning environment, which encourages young musicians and teachers to grow through camaraderie and musical exchange. The festival is free and open to the public during the day.
This year’s featured headliners include three-time Grammy-nominated saxophonist Bob Sheppard and Vocal Jazz Quartet säje.
For more than four decades, Sheppard has played on countless sessions with many jazz giants—among them Chick Corea, Freddie Hubbard, Michael and Randy Brecker, Mike Stern, Herbie Hancock, Kurt Elling, Dianne Reeves, Lyle Mays, John Beasley and Steps Ahead—as well as artists within several other genres. He’s also recorded and toured as a leader, contributed to hundreds of movie and TV soundtracks and served as an educator.
Born out of close friendship and deep admiration, four critically-acclaimed vocalists/musicians came together to form the Vocal Quartet säje and explore, create and celebrate the music that moves them. The quartet features Sara Gazarek – nominated for two Grammys this year, Amanda Taylor, Johnaye Kendrick and Erin Bentlage.
As individuals, each artist has crafted their own notable career and are now delighted to bring their collective voices to this union, traversing a vast array of original material, contemporary re-imaginings and jazz standards.
The concert is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Powell High School Auditorium. Concert tickets cost $15 for students and $30 each for the general public. They can be purchased by calling (307) 754-6425 or by visiting nwc.edu/music/. Tickets can also be purchased online through EventBrite.
The Northwest Jazz Festival is made possible in cooperation with the Park County Travel Council.
