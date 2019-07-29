A team of researchers connected to the University of Wisconsin has been awarded the $100,000 Camp Monaco Prize, the Buffalo Bill Center of the West announced last Thursday.
A group led by Dr. Monica G. Turner at the Madison-based school received the award from the Camp Monaco Prize Partnership.
The winning project is titled, “Anticipating and Envisioning Future Landscapes of Greater Yellowstone.”
Others sharing in the work are Dr. Zak Ratajczak and graduate students Kristin H. Braziunas and Tyler J. Hoecker, also from the University of Wisconsin and Dr. Rupert Seidl and Dr. Werner Rammer from Vienna, Austria.
Peter Seibert, Buffalo Bill Center CEO and executive director, described the group’s efforts as “truly cutting edge research and work relating to the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.”
Dr. Charles R. Preston, curator emeritus and senior scientist for the Draper Museum, served as Jury Chair for the selection.
Preston said the proposal distinguished itself “because of the broad scope and impact of the project and the innovative and thoughtful approach to public outreach.”
