Featuring some of the most important, yet often forgotten, women who helped shape Cody history, the fourth season of Famous and Infamous Women of the West: The Cody Monologues begins this month.
Studio Theatre at Cody Center will put on this original, one-act play July, 11-14, 18, 19, 25-28 and Aug. 8 - 11, 16, 17. All showtimes are at 7 p.m. except Sundays at 2. Tickets are $15 with discounts available for students, seniors, military and groups of eight or more. In addition to the show, each Thursday performance will include a post-show talk with local authors, historians and artists.
“The show is perfect for locals and visitors alike,” director and play author Bethany Sandvik said. “It’s a great option for people who want an entertaining history lesson and a unique Cody experience.”
The play features local historical figures including: author and Cody Enterprise owner Caroline Lockhart; “Red light district” dames Cassie Waters and Etta Feeley; “Lady Doc” Dr. Francis Lane; Heart Mountain Relocation Camp resident artist Estelle Ishigo; Wild West performer turned Park County Clerk Orilla Downing (Hollister); Buffalo Bill’s niece and Museum founder Mary Jester Allen and eccentric artist Olive Fell. The show will feature a different mix of these women each night.
The Thursday talk-back series will feature:
• July 11: The class of ’49 and friends who will talk about their memories of many of the women highlighted in the play.
• July 18: In honor of the 100th anniversary of the Cody Stampede, historian and author Paul Fees will talk about the history of rodeo in Cody.
• July 25: Ashley Hlebinsky, Curator of the Cody Firearms Museum at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, will discuss the recent renovation of the museum and some highlights of the collection.
• Aug. 8: Noya Kansky, archivist intern at Heart Mountain WWII Japanese Confinement Site will discuss her work cataloguing the Estelle Ishigo collection.
Tickets for all performances can be purchased online at codymonologues.com or by calling the Cody Center for the Performing Arts, (307) 527-7398. The box-office will be open one hour prior to each performance.
