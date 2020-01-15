CIVIL ACTIONS
Joe Campbell, Barbara Campbell v. Chris Davidson, Tri-County Telephone Association Inc.; An order has been granted on TCT’s motion for an extension to reply to the plaintiff’s document requests. The Campbell’s are accusing Neil Shlenker of making a fraudulent purchase of TCT from the Campbell’s and breaching fiduciary duties when he purchased the company in 2014.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Zachary Mundahl; Mundahl had his pretrial conference continued to March 12 and jury trial April 15. His previous attorney Timothy Blatt discovered he had a conflict with the case so Richard Hopkinson is his new legal representative. Mundahl is facing charges for attempting and conspiring to deliver meth and manufacturing or delivering meth, felonies carrying up to 40 years in prison and $50,000 in fines. He is accused of being a member of the Bill Lee meth ring, trading Lee guns for meth and distributing large quantities of meth for him.
State v. Kimberly Kleiner; Kleiner pled no contest to possession of marijuana, her third or subsequent offense. Per her plea agreement, charges for possession of controlled substance meth were dismissed. Kleiner was sentenced to 2 years supervised probation and a 1-2 year suspended prison sentence. She also must pay $825 in court fees and undergo a substance abuse assessment. Kleiner was found with marijuana and meth at her house in August 2018.
State v. Thomas Cover; Cover pled guilty to possession of controlled substance meth, driving under the influence of meth, and driving with a suspended license. Per his plea agreement, charges for making an improper left turn and operating a motor vehicle without insurance were dismissed, and his possession charge was reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor. Cover was sentenced to 10 days in jail to be served on Sundays and Mondays, starting Nov. 23, 2019. He also received 2 years supervised probation, a 1.5 year suspended jail sentence, and $1,825 in court fees and fines. Cover was found with a pipe containing meth residue during a Cody traffic stop in July.
State v. Vance Horton Sr.; Horton pled guilty to permitting a child in the presence of meth and possessing controlled substance meth – his third or subsequent offense. He was sentenced to 3.5-5 years in prison with credit for 27 days served. He also must pay $755 in court fees. Horton was found with two meth pipes at his Powell home in November, both of which only 4 inches away from a bottle nipple used on his son. During this probation check, Horton also tested positive for meth. Later it was confirmed that the child also tested positive for meth. Last June, Horton was sentenced to 4 years supervised probation and a 4-6 year suspended prison term for possession of meth.
State v. Brett McKinley; A March 12 pretrial conference and April 15 jury trial was set for McKinley. He is facing a felony charge for fraud by check in the value of more than $1,000, a charge carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He is also facing misdemeanors for reckless driving, attempting to flee or elude police officers and possession of a controlled substance, charges carrying up to 2 years in prison and $2,500 in fines. McKinley is accused of fraudulently purchasing $10,152.77 in power tools from stores in early October.
State v. Scott Abraham; A March 12 pretrial conference and April 15 jury trial was set for Abraham. Abraham pled not guilty to 4 counts clandestine, surreptitious, prying into an enclosed area where the person being viewed has a reasonable expectation of privacy and captured an image of that person, and 2 counts intentionally intercepting of attempting to intercept oral or electronic communication. These felonies carry up to 18 years in prison and $22,000 in fines. He is accused of setting up a camera inside his Powell employer’s bathroom and filming and audio recording others on at least two occasions. Abraham paid his $10,000 cash only bond on Nov. 8 and is now out of custody.
