CIVIL ACTIONS
Cornerstone Quarry 2010 A Trust v. Aaron Wilk; Wilk is ordered to pay $57,765 to the Trust. This total includes $1,500 in attorney fees and $167.50 in statutory costs. The defendant defaulted on a $25,900 promissory note from December 2009 to December 2019. The principal amount for the debt was $25,371.99, plus interest at 11.75%.
Peter Pleban v. Park County Board of Commissioners; The commissioners have submitted a brief requesting the court dismiss Pleban’s appeal or summarily affirm the Board’s decision denying Pleban’s application. The Board also requests that sanctions be imposed because there was no just cause for this appeal. Pleban is appealing a commissioner decision that recently denied him from building structure pads and a security barrier in the floodplain. He wants to service electrical conduit to the pads.
Park County Board of Commissioners v. Richard Zickefoose and Mallie Zickefoose; The plaintiff’s have submitted a motion for partial summary judgement. The defendants have made a motion for an extension of time to respond to this motion. In July 2019, the commissioners unanimously approved commissioner Joe Tilden’s motion to penalize Beartooth Lodge, owned by Richard “Zig” and Mallie Zickefoose. The Zickefooses will receive a $750 a day or $635,250 penalty from when their infractions were originally cited by the commissioners and county planning and zoning staff on March 21, 2017, for having too many rental cabins at their bed and breakfast business.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Anthony Pease; Pease pleaded guilty to strangulation of a household member and domestic battery. Per his plea agreement charges for interference with an emergency call and knowingly and unlawfully restraining another were dismissed. Pease was sentenced to 7-10 years in prison and $605 in court fees. He also must pay a to be determined restitution fee to the victim.
State v. Dean Clarke; Clarke is facing charges for stalking a person he had a stalking protection order with, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He is also facing a misdemeanor for violating a protection order, charges carrying up to 6 months in prison and $750 in fines. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges. He is scheduled for a May 7 pretrial conference and June 17 jury trial. Clarke is accused of stalking a woman in August, leaving a package for a female at her residence.
State v. Tristen Brewer; Brewer had her pretrial conference continued to March 4 and jury trial to March 30. She is facing 2 counts abuse, neglect, abandonment, intimidation or exploitation of a vulnerable adult, charges carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. Brewer is accused of stealing money and keeping poor care of a Meeteetse man she was hired to take care of.
State v. Samantha Caldwell; Caldwell had her sentencing hearing vacated for a to be determined later date. She has pleaded guilty to permitting a child in the presence of meth and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Caldwell has yet to make a plea on another count of permitting a child in the presence of meth and bringing a controlled substance into jail. She will enter these pleas and face sentencing when she is released from prison. She is currently in custody at the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk for a different crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.