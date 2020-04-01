Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Derek Brantz, 30, failure to comply with probation conditions, 3 counts possession of controlled substance and under the influence of controlled substances, March 24.
John Bradish, 37, probation violation for driving under the influence of alcohol, battery, criminal trespassing, causing bodily injury to peace officer, breach of peace, March 26.
Robert Pedro, warrant for bond revocation, 39, March 27.
Disturbance
Females yelling on Panorama Lane in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 10:15 p.m. March 22.
Traffic
Two teenage males shooting pellet guns towards the road on Main Street in Ralston. Deputies provided assistance at 3 p.m. March 26.
Woman said a truck speeding up and down on Lane 5W in Frannie. Deputies were unable to locate as of 6:45 p.m. March 26.
Arrowhead Drive resident in Meeteetse said they had a truck parked outside and someone side swiped it at 12:35 p.m. March 27.
Other
Deputies assisted Cody Police on Big Horn Avenue at 3:55 p.m. March 22.
Cody Police were assisted by deputies on WYO 120 North at 10 p.m. March 22.
Assault occurred at the Park County Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive at 12:50 a.m. March 23.
Three road signs were stolen from a construction site near the intersection of Lane 6 and Road 12 in Powell at 8:25 a.m. March 23.
Clark resident on County Road 1BH has a question about an eviction notice posted on a door. Deputies provided assistance at 5:35 p.m. March 23.
Man mailed a phone to a residence on Road 11 in Powell but when he went to pick it up the phone was missing. Deputies provided assistance at 6:05 p.m. March 23.
Deputies assisted Cody Police in Pioneer Avenue at 12:40 a.m. March 24.
Cody Police were assisted by deputies on North Chugwater Drive at 1:20 a.m. March 24.
Trespassing reported near the intersection of Lane 8 and Road 8 in Powell at 11:10 a.m. March 24. Deputies provided assistance.
Small white and black chihuahua headed east on County Road 6WX in Cody at 1:20 p.m. March 24.
Broken mailbox laying on the east side of US 14A in Cody. Deputies were unable to locate at 1:30 p.m. March 24.
Deputies assisted Cody Police on WYO 120 North at 2:45 p.m. March 24.
Vehicle appears to be stuck .25 miles northwest of Oak Drive in Cody. Deputies were unable to locate as of 2:50 p.m. March 24.
Clark resident requested extra patrols due to sign thefts at 4:05 p.m. March 24.
Appaloosa Lane caller in Cody saw men pulling a yellow sports car out of a ditch and it appears they damaged a fence after sliding off the road. Deputies provided assistance at 4:20 p.m. March 24.
Deputies assisted Powell Police on Tower Boulevard at 8 p.m. March 24.
Cody Police were assisted by deputies on Road 7 in Powell at 2 p.m. March 25.
Deputies assisted Department of Family Services workers on County Road 6WX in Cody at 3:10 p.m. March 25.
Clark resident on Crossfire Trail has questions about a dog killing his chickens. Deputies provided assistance at 7:10 p.m. March 25.
Large quantity of smoke in the big tunnel on the Cody side of US 14-16-20 West at 7:55 p.m. March 25. Deputies provided assistance.
McCullough Road woman in Cody said her ex is at her house and is intoxicated at 6:15 p.m. March 26.
Deputies assisted Powell Police near the intersection of North Ferris Street and East Third Street at 9:40 p.m. March 26.
Powell Police were assisted by deputies near the intersection of North Ingalls Street and East Third Street at 1:35 a.m. March 27.
US 14A in Powell man has questions about an arson that occurred six years ago and said he has new information about it. Deputies provided assistance at 3:30 p.m. March 27.
An 80-year-old woman was found deceased at her residence on Breteche Creek Road in Cody at 4:45 p.m. March 27.
Man trespassing on Stone Sheep Circle in Powell at 6:05 p.m March 27.
Deputies assisted Powell Police on North Absaroka Street at 7:45 p.m. March 27.
A man was reported going door-to-door on County Road 3EX in Cody asking for a place to stay. Deputies were unable to locate as of 6:15 p.m. March 28.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Amy Creech, 18, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to perform duty upon colliding with a vehicle, texting and driving, no car insurance, March 24
Nicholas White, 38, driving under the influence of alcohol, breach of peace, March 30
Disturbance
Multiple gunshots heard from Rivers Bend Mobile Home Court on WY0 120 North, coming from County Road 2AB, from a person target practicing. Officers provided assistance at 2:45 p.m. March 24.
Man and woman fighting on Kent Street at a house with a tan and red door. Officers provided assistance at 2 p.m. March 29.
An A Street man’s neighbors are fighting so loudly it woke him up. The woman is screaming at the man to stay away from her, 1:05 a.m. March 30.
Traffic
Parking problem reported near the intersection of Twin Creek Trail Avenue and Robert Street at 10:30 a.m. March 25.
Man said he was driving down County Road 2AB near Tanager Beverages LLC and all of a sudden his window exploded. He said his window was either shot out or someone threw a rock at it, 5:20 p.m. March 25.
REDDI report filed by anonymous caller on a woman driving drunk near the Good2Go gas station on 17th Street. Officers were unable to locate her as of 12:40 a.m. March 26.
Parking problems reported on Kerper Boulevard South, 21st and 23rd streets at 5:35 p.m. March 26. Warnings were issued.
Vehicle abandoned on 23rd Street at 5:35 p.m. March 26.
Parking problem reported on 22nd Street. Police issued a warning at 5:50 p.m. March 26.
Truck abandoned at the apartments across from the school on Sheridan Avenue. Police were unable to assist at 2:25 p.m. March 27.
Parking problems reported on 20th and 14th streets, and Stampede Avenue. Warnings were issued at 6:05 p.m. March 27.
Silver Audi with flat tires abandoned on Beck Avenue at 6:15 p.m. March 27.
Parking problem reported on 20th and 14th streets. A warning was issued at 7:50 p.m. March 28.
Clay pigeons in the road near the intersection of 13th Street and Rumsey Avenue at 9:15 p.m. March 29.
Two SUVs have been parked on Pioneer Avenue for more than a month near the intersection of 23rd Street. Officers provided assistance at 8:05 a.m. March 30.
Van with taped up windows and Illinois license plates has been abandoned at Veterans Memorial Park on 26th Street in Cody for at least two days. Officers provided assistance at 12:20 p.m. March 30.
Burgundy Chevrolet pickup truck abandoned at the west end of the middle parking lot on Sheridan Avenue for more than a month. Officers provided assistance at 1:15 p.m. March 30.
At least three chickens running on Berdahl Avenue. Police were unable to locate at 2:35 p.m. March 30.
Other
Excessive dog feces on Draw Street property. Officers provided assistance at 8:10 a.m. March 24.
Woman at Mountain View Manor on 11th Street wants to have someone trespassed from the residence. Officers provided assistance at 9:35 a.m. March 24.
Box on the northwest corner of Sheridan Avenue and 14th Street intersection has graffiti on it, 1:20 p.m. March 24.
Person walking a dog off its leash near the intersection of 21st Street and Newton Avenue, heading west on Newton. Officers provided assistance at 5:25 p.m. March 24.
Labradoodle dog lost from South Chugwater Drive and its owners are looking for it, 5:40 p.m. March 24.
Caller’s kids found a bag of mushrooms in the Shoshone Court Apartments parking lot. Her probation officer told her to bring it to the Cody Law Enforcement Center. Officers provided assistance at 6:25 p.m. March 24.
Black pitbull cross breed dog running at large on Central Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 11:15 a.m. March 25.
Cody woman would like to talk to an officer about her son possibly dealing drugs through the mail. Officers provided assistance at 12:25 p.m. March 25.
Mother said her kids were playing at Sunset Elementary on Sheridan Avenue when a 12-year old boy exposed himself to them and would like to speak to an officer about it. The woman was gone upon police arrival at 4:25 p.m. March 25.
Woman on 31st Street said her neighbors are shooting BB guns toward her property and one of the shots just broke her window, 6:40 p.m. March 25.
Extra patrols requested during school lunch pick-up time due to children being rowdy and unattended at Mentock Park, Sunset Elementary, and the Rec Center from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Requested at 7:05 a.m. March 26.
Man at West Park Hospital on Sheridan Avenue would like to talk to an officer about his cell phone. Officers provided assistance at 7:25 a.m. March 26.
Unsecured dog at construction site on Windsor Drive North, harassing passing walkers with their animals, 10:15 a.m. March 26.
Illegal trash dumping reported near Stolt Street and Buena Vista Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 10:45 a.m. March 26.
Anonymous woman reported that a nice older man at the Rodeo West Exxon gas station on Yellowstone Avenue offered her a job and she found this very concerning. Officers provided assistance at 1:45 p.m. March 26.
Children at the east playground at Sunset Elementary on Sheridan Avenue tearing up some mats. Officers provided assistance at 2:40 p.m. March 26.
Medication lost or stolen from Roberts Street residence. Officers provided assistance at 3:15 p.m. March 26.
Simpson Avenue man received a letter from the Internal Revenue Service he believes to be fraudulent and would like to speak with an officer about it at the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive. Officers provided assistance at 3:35 p.m. March 26.
Woman said someone is outside her door at Juby’s Mobile Home Court trying to get in. Police were unable to locate as of 9 p.m. March 26.
Cat in a trap on Beck Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 8:10 a.m. March 27.
Stray tan pitbull dog with white markings in the Mountain View Drive area about five minutes ago. Police were unable to locate as of 1:25 p.m. March 27.
Woman lost her jacket with her name and school bus printed on it near the intersection of 31st Street and East Carter Avenue. It had keys to the bus barn in the pocket, 4:20 p.m. March 28.
Two men and a female intentionally started coughing on people at Walmart and called the caller an “idiot” for wearing a mask. Police were unable to assist at 4:25 p.m. March 28.
Woman would like to make a report at the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive about people making her do things she doesn’t want to do. Police were unable to assist at 6:40 a.m. March 29.
Graffiti on the side of Wynona Thompson Auditorium on 10th Street on the senior parking lot side, 6:25 p.m. March 29.
Wyoming Avenue woman is receiving threatening text messages from a man she doesn’t know and now her son is getting the same message. Officers provided assistance at 8:40 p.m. March 29.
Officers performed a drug related investigation near Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street at 1:15 p.m. March 30.
Delayed domestic dispute reported on 29th Street at 6:05 p.m. March 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.