Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Feb. 5, 9:14 a.m., three units and 14 personnel responded to carbon monoxide alarm at 1513 31st St. Investigated. Time in service: 26 minutes.
Feb. 8, 8:17 p.m., four units and 16 personnel responded to report of vehicle having slid off road at milepost 70 WYO 120 S. No injuries; provided assistance. Time in service: 1 hour 13 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.