The Northwest College Concert Choir and Powell High School Choir will once again join forces to present the annual Vespers concert on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
This popular annual holiday music event is hosted at the Powell First United Methodist Church at 137 West Second St.
Under the direction of NWC director of choirs Lara Moline and PHS choir director John Miller, the two choirs will present a program of choral music ranging from holiday favorites to spirituals, among other sacred and secular works.
The group will feature composers such as Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, John Rutter, Norman Dello Joio and Greg Gilpin. Musical selections include carols from the U.S. and other countries as well as sacred hymns.
All are encouraged to join the Powell community and the Northwest College and Powell High School students to celebrate this holiday season through an evening of music.
This event is free. For more events at NWC, visit nwc.edu/events/.
