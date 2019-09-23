The building housing the Cody Heritage Museum is not going to be the whole show.
Years in the making, the newest Cody museum, which opened in the summer of 2018, is not going to be limited to the former DeMaris Building on Sheridan Avenue.
The board of directors is thinking outside the bricks and the organization recently announced the start of a fundraising campaign to create a “Heritage Garden” west of the structure on the lawn and in front of the Fire Department Annex.
“It’s going to be a lot more than flowers,” said Geri Hockhalter, the Heritage Garden Chair.
The vision is to build a winding concrete sidewalk to an outdoor educational classroom alongside large donated items that might not find a place inside. The entire area will be decorated with a wide variety of native Wyoming flowers and plants.
“It’s been under discussion by the board for at least three or four years,” said museum vice-president of promotions Janet Bucknell. “That block is county land. About three years ago (county commissioners) said we could use that.”
Bucknell said the idea “is to have an outside living exhibit.”
Though some things will be inanimate, including a Fresno plow, or Fresno scraper.
“It is the type of plow that dug the Cody Canal,” Hochhalter said.
Also included will be the original halfway stage stop sign between Cody and Meeteetse, four old wagon wheels and a bronze statue, sharing space with everything from Harebells, black-eyed Susans and cutleaf daisies, to yarrow and different kinds of grasses.
Hochhalter called it “a pocket garden. We want this garden to last a lifetime.”
She also called the empty space “a blank canvas.” Benches have been donated for the educational area. The Stage Stop sign will serve as a backdrop.
As part of the fundraising effort, the museum is selling bricks to be inlaid around the area for $200 each.
“It’s for the community,” Hochhalter said. “It’s really going to enhance Sheridan Avenue in an empty space.”
The museum would like cash donations, flowers or other items.
However, as fall beckons, the most urgent need is for concrete pouring before the ground freezes.
The goal is to get the sidewalk set before winter. The directors remain hopeful that can be accomplished, but Bucknell said, “If it happens next spring, it happens next spring.”
Museum officials are also on the lookout for a sculptor who would like to create a statue of about half-life-sized for the garden. No idea is set in stone, Hockhalter said, but the plan is for it to be subject matter representative of Cody in the early 1900s.
“It may not even be a person,” Hockhalter said.
