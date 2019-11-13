A new publication providing guidance to landowners for burning irrigation ditches is now available from the University of Wyoming Extension.
Burning Irrigation Ditches, B-1351, provides landowners an overview of using fire as a management tool, equipment needs and operations, safety and weather considerations, timing of burning and relevant state and federal polices and regulations.
Vegetation that accumulates in irrigation ditches slows the flow rate of the water and can reduce the total capacity of the ditch.
“Burning irrigation ditches is an important tool for effective water delivery in the West,” said Derek Scasta, UW Extension range management specialist. “Planning for safe and effective ditch burns will ensure this practice continues to be a tool in the toolbox.”
It is available as a pdf, HTML or ePub at bit.ly/UWBurningIrrigation.
University of Wyoming Extension publications offer peer-reviewed, research-based, objective information in a wide range of topics written by specialists and educators in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources and University of Wyoming Extension.
Publication topics cover most areas of interest to urban and rural residents.
Information on family finances, gardening, landscaping, nutrition, animal husbandry, crop production, small acreage management, wildlife management, renewable resources and other topics are included.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.