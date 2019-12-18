Sugar Magnolia Weed was born Dec. 12, 2019, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Jason Hill and Rebecca Weed of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Bill and Cynthia Weed of Cody and Benjamin and Barbara Hill of Jamestown, N.D.
Fletcher Cole Phillips was born Dec. 12, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Justin and Dakota Phillips of Cody.
He weighed 8 pounds 12 ounces.
Grandparents are Rick Dye, Kelly Dye, Craig Phillips and Linda Phillips.
