Friday, September 27
Cody
Live music, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center.
Homecoming parade, 2 p.m., downtown.
Homecoming football game against Jackson, 6 p.m., Spike Vannoy Field.
Powell
Bingo, 7 p.m., Eagles.
Saturday, September 28
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial Parking Lot.
Film “Ferret Town” showing, 7 p.m., Cody Theatre.
ACS CAN Prom with a Purpose: Prom through the Decades, 7:30 p.m., Cody Cattle Company.
Homecoming dance, 8-11 p.m., Cody High School.
Meeteetse
Ferret Day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., around town.
Sunday, September 29
Cody
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.
Sage Creek Community Club picnic, 2 p.m., club house on Greybull Highway.
Monday, September 30
Cody
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, call Linda at (307) 213-4407 or Jonene (307) 527-6122.
Tuesday, October 1
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. For information call (307) 272-8680.
American Association of University Women, 7 p.m. For more information call (307) 587-4805.
