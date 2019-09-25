Friday, September 27 

Cody

Live music, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center. 

Homecoming parade, 2 p.m., downtown.

Homecoming football game against Jackson, 6 p.m., Spike Vannoy Field.

Powell

Bingo, 7 p.m., Eagles.

 

Saturday, September 28 

Cody

Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial Parking Lot.

Film “Ferret Town” showing, 7 p.m., Cody Theatre.

ACS CAN Prom with a Purpose: Prom through the Decades, 7:30 p.m., Cody Cattle Company. 

Homecoming dance, 8-11 p.m., Cody High School.

Meeteetse

Ferret Day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., around town.

 

Sunday, September 29 

Cody

Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.

Sage Creek Community Club picnic, 2 p.m., club house on Greybull Highway.

 

Monday, September 30 

Cody

Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.

Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, call Linda at (307) 213-4407 or Jonene (307) 527-6122.

 

Tuesday, October 1 

Cody

Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.

The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. For information call (307) 272-8680.

American Association of University Women, 7 p.m. For more information call (307) 587-4805.

