CIVIL ACTIONS
Georgina Hopkin v. Antonio Rodriguez; Hopkin has filed a complaint against Rodriguez for careless driving in a 2015 Powell vehicle accident between the two. She is demanding her medical bills and attorney fees be paid for by the defendant. Hopkin claims Rodriguez failed to stop at a stop sign, causing his truck to crash with Hopkin’s SUV.
Park County Board of County Commissioners v. Richard Zickefoose and Mallie Zickefoose; The Zickefooses have demanded a six-person jury for their case. On July 16, the commissioners unanimously approved commissioner Joe Tilden’s motion to penalize Beartooth Lodge, owned by Richard “Zig” and Mallie Zickefoose. The Zickefooses will receive a $750 a day or $635,250 penalty from when their infractions were originally cited by the commissioners and county planning and zoning staff on March 21, 2017, for having too many rental cabins at their bed and breakfast business.
Joe Campbell, Barbara Campbell v. Chris Davidson, Tri-County Telephone Association Inc.; The defendant has requested for a hearing to disqualify attorney Gregory Hess, Parr Brown Gee & Loveless as co-counsel for the class representatives. The plaintiffs have objected to this request. The Campbell’s are accusing Neil Shlenker of making a fraudulent purchase of TCT from the Campbell’s and breaching fiduciary duties when he purchased the company in 2014.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Joshua Jacobs; Jacobs was sentenced to 5 years supervised probation and $3,600 in court fees and fines. He must pay back this debt at a rate of $200 a month. He pleaded guilty to 2 counts possession of marijuana- his third or subsequent offense. Jacobs was found with marijuana in May and July of 2018 while he was on supervised probation. On Sept. 23, following the sentencing, a request for an evidentiary hearing was submitted for this case.
State v. Timothy Ott; Ott was sentenced to 1 year in jail at the Park County Detention Center. If the defendant completes the split sentence without a material violation he shall be released to 4 years supervised probation. Ott pleaded guilty to possession of meth, less than 3 grams, his third or subsequent violation of such. One charge for being under the influence of a controlled substance was thrown out. The defendant failed his drug testing three times and was found with meth in various different forms, scattered throughout his Powell apartment in October 2018.
State v. Derek Olichwier; Olichwier was sentenced to 2.5 years unsupervised probation and a yet to be determined amount of restitution. He pled guilty to attempting to strangle a household member and unlawful contact. If he successfully completes his probation the strangulation sentence will be removed. Olichwier is accused of getting in a physical altercation with a female inside his apartment, choking and punching her, and throwing her laptop out the window.
