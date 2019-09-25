Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Gerardo Lopez, $170; Tyrel Morningstar, $110; Luella Knight, $130; Sydnie Stambaugh, $130; Theresa Flinn, $84.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Spencer Burns, use of controlled substances, $960; Charles Winninger, failure to merge for emergency vehicle, $225; Cassandra Colvin, failure to perform duty upon colliding with an unattended vehicle, $2,605.88; Charles Graves Jr., failure to provide proof of insurance, $545; Joseph Cross, failure to drive in a single lane, $75; Luis Gomez, invalid documents, $125; Gomez, no auto insurance, $545; Nathan Kittle, no auto insurance, $555; Susan Fick, no stop sign, $125; Dale Rollins, oil and or gas leak, $175; William Brewer, hunting big game in the wrong area, $235; Laurel Swanson, driving under the influence of alcohol, $905; James Cronk, invalid driver’s license, $135.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Connor Cerkovnik, Billings, $170; Prashanth Ramachandran, Fishers, Ind., $125; Robert Sise, Billings, $150; Hali Dickson, Costa Mesa, Calif., $82; Richard Downey, Livingston, Mont., $100; Theodore Forsberg, Tucson, Ariz., $120; Juston Kowalski, Franklin, Idaho, $110; Mark Bohlinger, Cheyenne, $90; Kristopher Wortley, Ham Lake, Minn., $88; Allison Fischer, Billings, $120; Dylan Moberg, Seattle, $120; Sandra Wells, Colorado Springs, Colo., $145; Jonathan Parker, West Columbia, S.C., $180; Samuel Geevarughese, Irving, Texas, $290; Austin Assini, Oracle, Ariz., $90; Joaquim Munuera, Harwood Heights, Ill., $130; Robert Pierson Jr., Oldenburg, Ill., $88; Chandler Ingle, Billings, $165; Robert Ferguson, Henderson, Nev., $90; Gordon Wright, Wolfeboro, N.H., $88; Mary Buckner, Worland, not guilty; Steven Smith, Washington, D.C., $130; Shane Christian, Saint Jo, Texas, $120; Spencer Smith, Riverton, $105; John Kipke, Hammond, Wis., $90.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Jordan Scott, Hardeeville, S.C., driving under the influence of alcohol, $376; Dylan Short, Three Forks, Mont., driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, open alcohol container in moving vehicle and failure to provide proof of insurance, $1,505; Serghei Balanuta, Naples, Fla., improper brake tubing and hose adequacy, $175; Barbara Lepper, Gahanna, Ohio, no seat belt, $10; Brittney Melton, Casper, property destruction under $1,000, $584.76; Jonathan Parker, West Columbia, S.C., invalid driver’s license, $125; Andre Clayborne, Worland, driving with invalid license, $255; Nathan Ruzse, Rufus, Ore., illegal left turn, $85; Paula Brown, Red Lodge, improper traffic control signals, $125; Magnolia Jonas-Labee, Olympia, Wash., driving with invalid license, $355; Adele Olson, Ranchester, no seat belt with passenger under 12 years old, $25.
