Theo Wilder Fong was born March 5, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Dan and Kristin Fong of Cody.
He weighed 8 pounds 10 ounces.
Theo joins a 3-year-old sibling, Anna.
Ezekiel Lee James Allen was born March 3, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Jeffrey Allen and Dominique Findlay of Meeteetse.
He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces.
Ezekiel joins three siblings: Jada Allen, 6; Micah Allen, 5, and Brooklyn Allen, 3.
Grandparents are Lee and Kelly Allen, Danielle Jenson and Jeremy Findlay.
Jersey Tige Miller was born March 2, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Michael and Kirbi Miller of Greybull.
She weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces.
Jersey joins a 2-year-old sibling, Oaklie.
Grandparents are Alfred and Darla Anderson, Brenda Miller and Jim Miller.
