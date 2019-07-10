Craig Olson, Erik Olson and Parker Brown will present a free jazz concert at 6 p.m. July 18 in the Biblio Bistro at the Cody Library.
Craig Olson recently retired as Director of Bands at Northwest College. He has served as Director of Music at the Cody Methodist Church for 24 years now. He plays professionally in the area. Recent engagements include appearances at the Chamberlin Inn with his son Erik. He and Cody local Ron Daniels play western music together.
Erik Olson is a highly sought after regional keyboard artist. He is one of the founders of Allied Music, a performing arts academy located in Billings.
He and Parker Brown comprise two-thirds of “The Big Sky Trio” which was featured on National Public Radio’s “Says You!” Their debut album “Short Stories” has a jazz flavor.
Brown is a bassist from Billings. His band “Parker Brown and the Bleeding Hearts” features Erik Olson on keyboard and sax. Brown’s first solo album, “We Were Young,” won best album in 2016 for the Billings music awards.
For more information visit parkcountylibrary.org.
