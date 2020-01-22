Several classes to obtain or renew private pesticide applicator licenses are being offered the last of January and through March in Basin, Cody, Lovell and Powell by the University of Wyoming Extension.
The four-hour classes include integrated pest management, how to properly read and understand the label, types and use of personal protective equipment and federal reporting requirements.
The classes will count for four hours of continuing education credits for commercial pesticide applicator license holders.
Applications will be submitted to the Wyoming Department of Agriculture for approval and issuance of licenses upon course completion.
Obtaining a private pesticide applicators license allows individuals to purchase and apply restricted-use pesticides for private use.
Dates, times and locations are:
Friday, Jan. 31 – 8 a.m.-noon, Lovell Annex, Lovell
Friday, Feb. 14 – 1-5 p.m., Grizzly Room, Cody Library
Thursday, Feb. 27 – 8 a.m.-noon, Homesteader Hall, Park County Fairgrounds, Powell
March – Basin, details to be determined.
For more information, contact Park County University of Wyoming Extension educator Jeremiah Vardiman at (307) 754-8836.
