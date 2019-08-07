Cody, WY (82414)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.