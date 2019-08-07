Zachary is a 12-week-old black mouth cur-heeler mix. Blackberry is a 13-week-old lab-border collie mixes that loves attention and to give love. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, (307) 587-5110. (PCAS photos)
