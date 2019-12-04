Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Nov. 26, 4:14 p.m., two units and 24 personnel responded to report of gas smell at 1511 Draw Street. Investigated. Time in service: 16 minutes.
Nov. 26, 9:10 p.m., two units and 24 personnel responded to report of battery leaking at 11th and Sheridan. Spread absorbant. Time in service: 20 minutes.
Nov. 27, 7:20 a.m., two units and 25 personnel responded to report of carbon monoxide bottle leaking at 1219 Sheridan. Turned bottle off. Time in service: 8 minutes.
Nov. 27, 8 a.m., two units and 24 personnel responded to report of vehicle on fire at County Road 7WC and WYO 120 North. Did not find. Time in service: 30 minutes.
Dec. 2, 8:37 a.m., four units and 12 personnel responded to report of vehicle hitting transformer at 2933 Big Horn. Stood by for city electric department. Time in service: 23 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.