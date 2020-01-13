If you haven’t drawn since grade school and struggle to create a decent stick figure, Cody Country Art League’s first workshop of 2020 is geared for you.
It’s also for people with basic drawing skills who want to take their art to a higher level.
“Drawing for Those Who Can’t Draw Stick Figures!” is Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., in the log building adjacent to the chamber and visitors center, 836 Sheridan.
“If you have the motor skills to write your name, you can draw,” says instructor Ron Rogers.
In a relaxed and easy manner, Rogers will provide the keys and simple exercises to bring out your drawing skills and transform them to higher levels.
Through decades of teaching college art, Rogers has developed a fun system that works. Once you’ve tried his techniques, you may surprise yourself with how well you draw after just one day.
Call (307) 587-3597 or send an email to art@codycountryartleague.com to register or for more information.
The $125 cost for nonmembers and $112.50 for CCAL members includes all necessary materials. Bring a sack lunch.
