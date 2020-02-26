Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

 

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Lisa Golden, speeding, $87; Travis Claus, failure to use turn signal, $20; Nikki Werner, driving with suspended license, $400, $10; Rachel Sanchez, careless driving, crash, $150; Cheyenne Houser, speeding, $86; Lily Whitman, failure to yield or stop at stop sign, $60; Janice Vance, instruction and temp driver’s permits, passengers, $110. 

 

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Kristin Beasley, animal disturbing peace, $100, $10.  

 

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

 Hannah Davidson, Burlington, speeding, $74; Cameron Steward, Portland, Ore., careless driving, crash, $210.

