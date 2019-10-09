Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Zachary Mundahl, 39, warrant for probation violation, manufacturing or delivering meth and conspiracy to deliver meth, Oct. 4
Jon Beauchamp, 31, domestic battery to cause injury, Oct. 6
Traffic
White Ford F-250 driving on WYO 295 in Powell, driver possibly intoxicated, 1:40 a.m. Sept. 29.
Vehicle rollover near Cedar Mountain Trail Rides on Spirit Mountain Road, 1:25 p.m. Sept. 29. There are unknown injuries and occupants.
Accident involving two vehicles on US 14A in Cody. There are injuries and blockage, 3:55 p.m. Sept. 29.
Delayed hit and run from the previous night reported from Lane 4 in Powell. Someone struck the male caller’s vehicle last night while parked. The man has sent a picture of the vehicle he believes hit it, 6:40 p.m. Sept. 29.
A vehicle and a deer collided on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse. The deer is now off the road and does not appear to be injured, 8:25 p.m. Sept. 29.
Cows in the street on Road 1 in Powell, 2:40 p.m. Oct. 1.
Vehicle driving erratically near the Super 8 Motel on Yellowstone Avenue. It was first seen heading west from Walmart. The caller said the male driver of the black Toyota Camry ran a stop sign and was on the shoulder, 4:15 p.m. Oct. 1.
A vehicle and a deer collided near the intersection of US 14A and Cooper Lane East in Cody, 6:15 p.m. Oct. 1.
Vehicle abandoned at Advanced Auto Repair on Sheridan Avenue in Cody, 11:50 a.m. Oct. 3.
Powell public works employee reported the theft of 31 different county road markers near the intersection of South Absaroka Street and East Coulter Avenue, 12:35 p.m. Oct. 3.
Vehicle abandoned on Road 1 ½ in Powell, 4:45 p.m. Oct. 3.
REDDI report filed on a light blue Chevrolet truck with an extended cab and paint chipping off headed north on Road 12 in Powell near the intersection of Lane 8. The vehicle is driving in the middle of Lane 8 and drove another vehicle off the road, 6:55 p.m. Oct. 3.
Caller reported four horses on the north side of Lane 11 in Powell, 4:15 p.m. Oct. 4.
White Chevrolet reported speeding near Powell Country Club on WYO 114. It is possibly headed towards Powell as of 1:25 a.m. Oct. 5.
Other
A deceased 72-year-old man was found on a Cody property on Alger Avenue, 6:15 a.m. Sept. 29.
About three loose horses now on pasture on Lane 11 in Powell, 10:05 a.m. Sept. 29.
Calf on the wrong side of a fence on Lane 10 in Powell, 6:45 p.m. Sept. 29.
Woman reported a physical domestic dispute from Sept. 28 between her and her boyfriend on WYO 120 North in Cody, in which he would not allow her to leave. She was able to get away from him and is in Billings now, 12 a.m. Sept. 30.
Powell man on Llama Drive said horses are in his yard tearing up the grass again, 7:35 a.m. Sept. 30.
Search and Rescue call placed from the Thorofare on County Road 6WX in Cody. A guide said one of his customers fell off a horse the previous night and has a 4-inch laceration on his head. The victim is stable and able to walk. They are seven hours from the road, 8:25 a.m. Sept. 30.
Broken Arrow Trail resident in Clark suspects his neighbor poisoned his well with lead to prevent the sale of his property, 7:40 a.m. Oct. 1.
Starving dog reported on Road 6 in Powell. The caller said they can count the white dog’s ribs, 5:50 p.m. Oct. 2.
Caller near the intersection of Whitetail Lane and Whitetail Road in Powell is asking for assistance putting down a deer, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 2.
Search and Rescue call placed from Mountain Creek Camp off U.S. 14-16-20. A 66-year-old man was thrown from a horse and has a neck and back injury. They are requesting a helicopter, 2:40 p.m. Oct. 3.
Vehicle abandoned at Eagle Towing on Blackburn Avenue, 3:25 p.m. Oct. 3.
Deputies assisted the FBI with an investigation on Lane 11 in Powell, 4:15 p.m. Oct. 3.
Woman said her Garmin Alpha 100 was stolen off her truck sometime between Sept. 29-Oct. 4 at the Little Boulder Trailhead on County Road 6WX in Cody. Reported at 7:55 a.m. Oct. 4.
Search and Rescue call placed from the J Bar 9 Ranch on County Road 6WX in Cody for a 33-year-old female with a hurt ankle, 8 a.m. Sept. 5.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Kristan Koltes, 30, probation violation, Oct. 1
Michael Hothan, 33, breach of peace and battery, Oct. 1
Weston Barnes, probation and parole violation, Oct. 2
Breanna Roemmich, 21, warrant, Oct. 3
Disturbance
Woman on 31st Street said her neighbor’s dog barks and defecates in her yard, 11:10 a.m. Oct. 2.
Dogs barking nonstop on Outlook Court, 11:50 a.m. Oct. 2.
People below woman at the Shoshone Court Apartments on Pioneer Avenue slamming the doors and yelling and screaming very loudly. The caller said the fight is between a man and a woman, 6:55 p.m. Oct. 5.
Flames seen from across the river on WYO 120 North, 8:25 p.m. Oct. 7.
Traffic
Vehicle abandoned at the Collier Group on 12th Street in front of business since Sept. 30. The man who owns it was picked up by someone in a small red car, 10:15 a.m. Oct. 2.
Fender bender at Elite Nails and Spa on Yellowstone Avenue. There were no injuries or blockage, 11:05 a.m. Oct. 2.
Funeral escort requested from Church of Latter Day Saints stake office on Heart Mountain Street to old Riverside Cemetery for a mid-sized procession at 11:10 a.m. Oct. 2.
A funeral escort was requested from Christ the King Lutheran Church on Stampede Avenue to old Riverside Cemetery for a mid-sized procession at 2 p.m. Oct. 2.
Accident involving a light blue van and white truck in front of grocery store entrance at Walmart, 5 p.m. Oct. 2.
Careless teen driver reported at City Park on Sheridan Avenue, 11:20 a.m. Oct. 4.
Vehicle crash at Wendy’s on Sheridan Avenue. The victim is in a 2019 white Toyota Rav 4 and said it was a hit-and-run in the drive-thru. This reporting party is now parked in the southeast corner of the Park County Courthouse parking lot, 12:55 p.m. Oct. 4.
Woman said she backed into a car in the Arby’s parking lot on Yellowstone Avenue, 4 p.m. Oct. 4.
People parking in the drive-thru at Bank of the West on Sheridan Avenue after hours, 7:25 p.m. Oct. 4.
Vehicle speeding into town near McDonalds on 17th Street. They are headed towards Sheridan Avenue as of 10:45 a.m. Oct. 5.
REDDI report filed on vehicle all over the road near the Albertsons liquor store on 17th Street. They are headed down the hill as of 12:30 p.m. Oct. 5.
Blue Chevrolet ¾ ton truck blocking the entrance to a complex on Meadow Lane Avenue. The truck has a Nebraska license plate on the front and a Colorado demo plate on the back, 11:25 a.m. Oct. 6.
REDDI report filed on vehicle driving erratically, swerving all over the road near Moss Orthodontics on Yellowstone Avenue, 8:05 p.m. Oct. 6.
Accident between a green Ford and Chevrolet Suburban at Walgreens on Sheridan Avenue. There was blockage but no injury as of 3:10 p.m. Oct. 7.
Other
Dead deer found near the intersection of 16th Street and Big Horn Avenue, 8:25 a.m. Oct. 1.
Robertson Street man said littering is destroying his property, 10:10 a.m. Oct. 1.
Money clip with the initials “AD” on it lost from Meinecke & Sitz LLC Law Office on Beck Avenue sometime yesterday, 8:50 a.m. Oct. 3.
Sidewalk at Woodward Tractor on Blackburn Avenue reportedly not being taken care of. The caller said they have never done anything about the weeds or shoveled mud or snow off the sidewalk, 9:25 a.m. Oct. 3.
Officers assisted Peter’s Cafe staff with an intoxicated male passed out at one of the tables. He was wearing a University of Wyoming cowboys sweatshirt with a grey beanie, white beard, blue jeans and tennis shoes, 10:20 p.m. Oct. 3.
Household items stolen from a shed on Salsbury Avenue sometime between June 15 and 3:25 p.m. Oct. 4.
Dead deer at the entrance of the Cathcart Medical Center on Yellowstone Avenue, 12 p.m. Oct. 6.
Set of keys on a red VFW lanyard lost at Walmart, 2:40 p.m. Oct. 6.
Kerper Boulevard North resident said he is being threatened on Facebook by someone trying to blackmail him. He said they have videos of something they are threatening to release, 4:15 p.m. Oct. 6.
Woman on 29th Street stopped by the Cody Law Enforcement Center and would like to talk with an officer about her boyfriend and drugs, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6.
Possible child abuse reported on 29th Street mother who smacked her 2-year-old daughter multiple times. The caller said the smacks which took place between 9-9:30 p.m. the previous night left red marks. They already reported this event to the Department of Family Services. It was reported to police at 9:55 p.m. Oct. 6.
A man lost his wallet and Straight Talk Wireless LG phone sometime Friday night near Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street. He thinks it was somewhere near the Silver Dollar Bar. The phone is in a black case and the black wallet has $20, Montana driver’s license, Veterans Affairs health card, passport ID card, various debit and credit cards inside, 9:45 a.m. Oct. 7.
Drug related investigation took place at Cody High School on 10th Street, 1:25 p.m. Oct. 7.
Threats received at Cody Middle School on Cougar Avenue, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 7.
Underage smokers reported at Cody High School on 10th Street, 2:05 p.m. Oct. 7.
Deer has antlers stuck in a tree at Rec Center on Heart Mountain Street, 5:50 p.m. Oct. 7.
Man said there is a truck parked in his yard on 29th Street, 9:50 p.m. Oct. 7
