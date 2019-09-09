The Yellowstone Quilt Fest – 2019 is asking attendees, “What’s Blooming in Wyoming?”
This year’s show is Thursday-Saturday at the Cody Auditorium.
“There will be so many things to enjoy at this year’s quilt show, including the new tea room where cookies, bars and drinks will be served in the Cody Room while you are visiting,” said organizer Marybeth Richardson. “There will be fun choices at the silent auction table which will be awarded at the end of the Thursday night sneak preview reception and at the end of each show day.”
Several break-out demonstrations are scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Vendors will be on hand to visit with the attendees. Paintbrush Piecers Quilt Guilds welcomes all into the gift boutique. Bring scissors, pinking shears and rotary blades to be sharpened at the show. Also, you can have your nonelectronic sewing machine (Antique, featherweights and cranks) cleaned or repaired while you enjoy the quilts.
The sneak preview is Thursday, 5-7:30 p.m., the show is Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Entry fee for each day is $5. For more information call chairperson Barbara Pike, (307) 213-5194.
