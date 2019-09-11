Stinson Law Group and Joyvagen Cycles have teamed up with Scott Sports to give away helmets to those children and young people in the community who need one.
Helmets can be obtained at Joyvagen Cycles, 901 12th Street, on Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The number of free helmets is limited and are available on a first come, first serve basis. This is an honor system helmet giveaway for those who need a helmet.
For more information call Joyvagen, (307) 527-0640.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.